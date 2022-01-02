Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

