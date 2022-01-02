W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $147.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.91 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $528.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $615.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $638.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,906. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $459.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 198,492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 587,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 190,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.