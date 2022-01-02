Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $87.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after acquiring an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 771,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,894. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

