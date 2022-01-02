Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) PT Raised to $5.40

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $5.40 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

XERS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

