Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

