Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,496 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $212.03 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.31.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.