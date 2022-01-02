Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,496 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $212.03 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

