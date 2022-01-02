Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,815,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.