Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,814 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.45. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $194.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

