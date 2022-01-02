Xponance Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. State Street Corp grew its position in Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.29.

Shares of POOL opened at $566.00 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $547.78 and a 200-day moving average of $496.07.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

