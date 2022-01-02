Xponance Inc. Sells 2,737 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $88.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

