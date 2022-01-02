Xponance Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 519.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trex by 77.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $135.03 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

