Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX opened at $292.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.75.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

