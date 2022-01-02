xSigma Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. xSigma has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $14,025.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xSigma has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005325 BTC.

xSigma Profile

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 14,073,656 coins and its circulating supply is 9,742,662 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

