XTRABYTES Market Capitalization Tops $204,489.06 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $204,489.06 and $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00191783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00239623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00031481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.58 or 0.07857294 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

