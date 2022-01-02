Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.92 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

