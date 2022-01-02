Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.94. Yatsen shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 20,684 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $961.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

