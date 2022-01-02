Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $334,770.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.53 or 0.08041263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00075831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.92 or 0.99983072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

