Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $11.99. Youdao shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.60.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

