Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $85,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

