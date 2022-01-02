Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce $51.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.20 million. DHT posted sales of $77.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $205.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

DHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $886.44 million, a PE ratio of -259.50 and a beta of -0.29. DHT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DHT by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,978,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

