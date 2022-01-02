Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post sales of $395.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Stride reported sales of $376.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Stride stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 188,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,436. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at $875,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Stride by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

