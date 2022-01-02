Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post sales of $74.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.89 million and the lowest is $73.80 million. TechTarget posted sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $263.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TTGT traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 202,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78 and a beta of 0.89. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

