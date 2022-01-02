Zacks: Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce sales of $35.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.25 million and the highest is $36.21 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $14.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $116.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $118.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.22 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $173.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,842 shares of company stock valued at $10,162,080. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 270,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 372.74 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

