Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce sales of $167.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $170.90 million. Everi posted sales of $119.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $647.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $650.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $711.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Everi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Everi by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Everi by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.79.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

