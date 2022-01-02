Zacks: Analysts Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $920.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 156.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

EXPE opened at $180.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73. Expedia Group has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.