Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $23.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.38 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $97.94 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 115,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,227. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $269.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

