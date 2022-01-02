Zacks: Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 668,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

