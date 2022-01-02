Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.29. Splunk reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Splunk by 50.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

