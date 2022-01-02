Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report sales of $4.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the lowest is $4.09 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC opened at $32.19 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.