Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $57.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $58.17 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $218.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $218.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $240.76 million, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $245.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NXRT traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 128,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,745. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.11 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

