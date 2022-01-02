Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

OLLI opened at $51.19 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

