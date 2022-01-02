Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.18. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

