Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce sales of $61.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $63.40 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $250.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $247.30 million, with estimates ranging from $236.70 million to $257.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $45.36.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

