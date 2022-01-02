Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

