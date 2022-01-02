Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $745.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,945,000 after buying an additional 129,963 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,488,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,654,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 935,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

