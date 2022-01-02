Zacks Investment Research Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,973,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $129,146.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,470 shares of company stock worth $15,583,698. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

