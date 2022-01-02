Zacks Investment Research Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.43.

RWT opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.