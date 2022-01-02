Zebi Token (ZEBI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,186.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $697,499.57 and approximately $12,186.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.55 or 0.07861594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00075466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.70 or 1.00023374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,115,980,436 coins and its circulating supply is 867,464,129 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

