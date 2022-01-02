ZEON (ZEON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $341,594.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 72.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. ZEON has a market capitalization of $73.65 million and approximately $341,594.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00044108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005372 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

