Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 4%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 9,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 517,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $883,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 94.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 168,257 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 60.1% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.