Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

