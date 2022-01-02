Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $172.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.24.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 913,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

