Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $11.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,822 shares of company stock worth $745,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,724,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723,098. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.