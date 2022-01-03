$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $780.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

RRX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,043. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

