$1.26 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

MBUU stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

