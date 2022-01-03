$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $542.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,959. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.87.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,217,154 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

