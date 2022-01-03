$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $248.12 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $249.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

