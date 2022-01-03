$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,473. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after buying an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 42,591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

