$100.38 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report sales of $100.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.54 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $361.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $364.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $517.35 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

